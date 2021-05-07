BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%.

BRT traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. 20,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

