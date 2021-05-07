BSCView Market Capitalization Tops $2.43 Million (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. BSCView has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $229,073.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

