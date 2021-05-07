BTIG Research Raises Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $210.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.19.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $175.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

