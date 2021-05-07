Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,143 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

NKE traded up $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.84. The stock had a trading volume of 603,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.95. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

