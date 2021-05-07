Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 522 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $234.99. The company had a trading volume of 26,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,809. The stock has a market cap of $175.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.75 and its 200-day moving average is $217.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.