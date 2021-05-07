Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,921 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.0% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after purchasing an additional 994,605 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,935,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $55.55. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

