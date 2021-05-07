Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $109.50. 294,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,626,451. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average of $92.91. The firm has a market cap of $211.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

