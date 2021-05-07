Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 3,411 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.58. 76,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,229. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $155.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

