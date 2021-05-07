Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 4,807 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 94,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 24,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.05. 38,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,657. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $169.17 and a 52 week high of $263.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

