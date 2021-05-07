Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $60.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

BLDR traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 80,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,713. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $52.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

