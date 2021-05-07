Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $67.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLDR. Truist lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $52.00 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.