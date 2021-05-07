Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $67.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.85% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLDR. Truist lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.
NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $52.00 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16.
In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
