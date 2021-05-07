Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.
NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $52.91.
In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
