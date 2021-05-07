Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $52.91.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

