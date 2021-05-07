Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.39

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 9387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

