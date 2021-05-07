Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $317.00 to $385.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Burlington Stores traded as high as $331.32 and last traded at $331.07, with a volume of 2715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $324.64.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.35.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $313.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

