Bytecoin (BCN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $330,902.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $193.01 million and approximately $330,902.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.23 or 0.00804335 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 135.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

