Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $51.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,756.23. The stock had a trading volume of 103,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,843. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,800.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,955.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,682.44 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,034.50.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

