Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.95 Per Share

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cabot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

CBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $62.92 on Friday. Cabot has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the first quarter worth $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

