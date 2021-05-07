Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%.

Shares of Cactus stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $35.99. 536,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,365. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

WHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 1,624,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $49,616,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,844.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,843.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,705,589 in the last three months. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

