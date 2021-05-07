Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE):

4/26/2021 – Cadence Bancorporation had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Cadence Bancorporation had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

4/19/2021 – Cadence Bancorporation had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

4/19/2021 – Cadence Bancorporation was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Cadence Bancorporation had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities.

4/13/2021 – Cadence Bancorporation was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

4/13/2021 – Cadence Bancorporation was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/13/2021 – Cadence Bancorporation was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/6/2021 – Cadence Bancorporation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

3/24/2021 – Cadence Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Cadence Bancorporation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Cadence Bancorporation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of CADE opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Cadence Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

