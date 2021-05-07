Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRNCY. Peel Hunt raised Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cairn Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

