Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.03

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 1138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

The company has a market cap of $992.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $498,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $512,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,500 shares of company stock worth $2,201,630 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 28.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Caleres by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

