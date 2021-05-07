Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.61

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.61 and traded as high as C$3.46. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$3.43, with a volume of 9,118 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFW. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.85 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Calfrac Well Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.71.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.61. The company has a market cap of C$128.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($8.61) by C$7.81. The business had revenue of C$180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.