California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of California Water Service Group worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in California Water Service Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in California Water Service Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in California Water Service Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,761 shares of company stock valued at $100,408 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CWT opened at $57.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.05. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 70.23%.

Several analysts have commented on CWT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

