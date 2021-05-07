Callisto Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $340,713.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $45.26 million and $340,713.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.03 or 0.06054367 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.23 or 0.00202437 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.