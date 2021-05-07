Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Down 4.6%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.57 and last traded at $37.76. Approximately 4,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,798,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

CPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $482,812. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

