Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.72

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.72 and last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 276112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

CCJ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cameco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,974,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

