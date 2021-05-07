Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires 484 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,932 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $249.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $175.68 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.