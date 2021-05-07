Canaccord Genuity Boosts SIG (LON:SHI) Price Target to GBX 45

SIG (LON:SHI) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 45 ($0.59) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

SHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on shares of SIG in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on shares of SIG in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 36 ($0.47).

Shares of SIG stock opened at GBX 53.15 ($0.69) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.80. SIG has a 52-week low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 54.31 ($0.71). The firm has a market cap of £628.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In other SIG news, insider Steve Francis sold 49,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £19,702.80 ($25,741.83).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

