Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) will post sales of $4.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.90 billion and the lowest is $3.52 billion. Canadian Natural Resources reported sales of $3.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $17.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.04 billion to $19.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,384 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,651,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,307,000 after buying an additional 452,855 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,419,000 after buying an additional 1,131,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,212,000 after buying an additional 306,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,980,000 after buying an additional 510,718 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of -92.22 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

