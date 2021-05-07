Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.32

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.32 and traded as high as C$34.03. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$34.00, with a volume of 123,030 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.32.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

