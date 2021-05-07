Canfor (TSE:CFP) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.98

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$33.98 and last traded at C$33.84, with a volume of 92238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.46.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CFP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.94.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Canfor Co. will post 3.1099996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

