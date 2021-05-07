Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on HealthStream, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HealthStream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $826.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth about $3,082,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 84,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HealthStream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

