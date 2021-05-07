Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires 17,126 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ICF traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 243,367 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.