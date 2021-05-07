Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys 4,387 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.35. The company had a trading volume of 554,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

