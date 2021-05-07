Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys 6,831 Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF accounts for 2.7% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.87% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 3,670.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000.

CNRG stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.00. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,934. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.45. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

