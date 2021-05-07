Capital Planning Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 6.7% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $29,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 10,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $573,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.28. The stock had a trading volume of 35,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,657. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $169.17 and a 12-month high of $263.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

