Capital Planning Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,265 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.26.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $416.95. The stock had a trading volume of 41,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $416.85. The stock has a market cap of $393.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

