Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $12.14 Million Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the quarter. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF comprises about 2.7% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $12,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 65,081 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 109,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 72,007 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,953,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKF traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $49.96. 29,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,579. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.