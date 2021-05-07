Capital Planning Advisors LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $84.88. 230,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,967,965. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $83.75. The stock has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 588,797 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,483. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

