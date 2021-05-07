Capital Planning Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after acquiring an additional 412,094 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHR traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,348. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $260.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.15. The company has a market cap of $185.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

