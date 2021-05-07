Capital Planning Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 5.0% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $22,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 730.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 151,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 133,595 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 201,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 182,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,661. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

