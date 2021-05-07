Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,252,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.9% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,091,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,381,000 after buying an additional 133,631 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,960,000 after buying an additional 362,151 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,146,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,468,000 after buying an additional 152,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,192,000 after buying an additional 920,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after buying an additional 271,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,462,287 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.50.

