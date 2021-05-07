Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 3,478 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,189 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 48,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 46,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.58. The stock had a trading volume of 405,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,935,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

