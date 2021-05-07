Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,304.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%.

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 6.55. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

