CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 141.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 226,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.52. 51,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,229. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $155.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.