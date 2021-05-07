CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

ABBV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.43. 46,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,225,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $116.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

