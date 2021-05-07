CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $6.55 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.68 on Friday, reaching $271.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.