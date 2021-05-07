Carbon (CRBN) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and $36,451.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00262486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $656.71 or 0.01140018 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.02 or 0.00743033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,559.37 or 0.99920586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,341,400 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.