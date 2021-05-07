CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $186-192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.91 million.CarGurus also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.230-0.250 EPS.

Shares of CARG opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.92.

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,432,110.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,501. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.