Carl J. Rickertsen Sells 11,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BERY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.03. 806,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,917. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

BERY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $807,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 114.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,846 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

