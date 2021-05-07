Carl J. Rickertsen Sells 11,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of BERY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.03. 806,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,917. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $807,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 114.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,846 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.